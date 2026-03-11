Stephen Curry to miss at least another 10 days for Warriors because of right knee injury

He is scheduled to be examined again in 10 days, then there is typically a specific ramp-up process for an injured player in a practice setting with various full-speed scrimmages before he is medically cleared to play games again.

That would mean Curry misses at least the next six games, including a road game at Atlanta on March 21, leaving 11 left in the regular season after that.

Golden State had initially hoped he would return right after the All-Star break, and Curry sat out the All-Star game this year.

Curry, leading the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game, last played Jan. 30 against Detroit and the Warriors have struggled without him. They are are 9-17 without him in the lineup overall this season and 5-10 during his recent stretch being sidelined.

The Warriors lost their third straight game, third in a row at home and fifth of six overall in a 130-124 overtime defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

___

