Stephanie Kyriacou already made an ace at the Women's British. Then she assisted on another

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — Stephanie Kyriacou played a role in a pair of aces at the Women's British Open this week. She made the first hole-in-one of the championship at Royal Porthcawl. And on Sunday, she assisted on the other.
Mimi Rhodes of England made a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole when her tee shot glanced off the golf ball belonging to Kyriacou and caromed right into the cup in the final round.
Her shot would have rolled by if not for Kyriacou's golf ball being there. Kyriacou had hit first and nearly made her second ace until the ball rolled just left of the hole, inches away.
Kyriacou made a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth in the second round on Friday.
