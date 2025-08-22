Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says 1st-round pick Derrick Harmon sprained knee

Tomlin said Harmon and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (foot) will be evaluated more in the coming days. Tomlin did not give a timetable for their return.

When asked if the team is worried that Harmon might have suffered serious ligament damage, Tomlin said “like I said, it is a knee sprain.”

It didn't look good for Harmon right away.

His knee twisted awkwardly as he was engaged with a blocker on a pass rush. He was in tears with a towel over his head as he rode on the back of a cart to the locker room.

The former Michigan State and Oregon player was the 21st pick in April.

The Steelers elected to start a handful of starters on both sides of the ball against the Panthers, including Harmon. The rookie had been expected to start this season on a defensive line with Cameron Hayward and Keeanu Benton.

Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk is expected to see more playing time if Harmon is out a significant amount of time.

The Panthers did not play their starters.

