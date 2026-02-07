Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida wins host Italy's first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida won host Italy’s first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday, taking the women's 3,000 meters in an Olympics-record time.

With fans rising to their feet and roaring for her as she competed on her 35th birthday, Lollobrigida finished in 3 minutes, 54.28 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Ragne Wiklund of Norway.