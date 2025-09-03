Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.

Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.

“It's a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son's birthday.

Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.

