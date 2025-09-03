Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Police were called in to contain the protesters, many of whom carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.

The start of the stage also had been disrupted by protesters who forced race officials to pause the peloton for a few minutes.

The police appeared to have the crowd under control by the finish, forming a line to keep the protesters from going over the security fences, but officials decided it was safer to keep riders from reaching that point.

At the Tour de France in July, a man protesting the participation of Israel Premier Tech ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line. A security guard ran out and apprehended the man. The team had previously faced protests because of its association with Israel, which has killed 63,633 Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.

Risk of more protests

Race technical director Kiko Garcia told radio station SER that teams thanked organizers for the decision to cut the race short to preserve the riders’ safety.

He said there was a risk of more protests if the Israeli team remained in the race.

“Everyone needs to try to find a solution," Garcia said, "which for me right now is that the Israeli team realizes that by being here it doesn’t help the safety of everyone else. But we can’t make that decision, the team has to do it.”

Israel Premier Tech did not immediate respond to a request for comment. The team has not commented on its social media accounts other than to note that the stage “was neutralized with 3 km to go.”

Vingegaard disappointed

Overall Spanish Vuelta leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.

“It's a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son's birthday.

Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.

“It’s hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like today was my day. I had a good chance to win.”

Pidcock continued through the finish line despite the decision to cut the stage short.

Thursday's 12th stage will take riders on a 145-kilometer (90-mile) route with mid-size mountains.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling