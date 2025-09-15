Spanish prime minister calls for Israel to be banned from sports events after chaos at cycling race

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for Israel to be banned from sports events
Protesters block the road in an attempt to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernández)

Sports
By TALES AZZONI – AP Sports Writer
49 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday called for Israel to be banned from sports events after pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race in chaotic scenes in Madrid.

Speaking to members of his Socialist Party, Sánchez said Israel, just like Russia, should be boycotted from international sports events because of its military campaign in Gaza.

“Until the barbarity ends, neither Russia nor Israel should be in any international competition,” Sánchez said. “The sports organizations should consider whether it's ethical for Israel to keep participating in international competitions. Why expel Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and not expel Israel after the invasion of Gaza?”

Sánchez spoke a day after Sunday's final stage had to be cut short after protesters threw barriers onto the road and clashed with police near the finish line in the Spanish capital.

