Spanish basketball clubs playing Israeli teams behind closed doors because of protests

“Valencia Basket has exhausted all possible options to ensure that its season ticket holders would not have to miss tomorrow’s EuroLeague game at Roig Arena,” the club said in a statement. “However, given the existing risks and the recommendations from the security forces and the government delegation, the club is obliged to prioritize the safety of both fans and staff, making the decision for the game to be played behind closed doors.”

The club said it understood that “in the current context, no decision can please everyone, but in this case, it believes it is appropriate to put the safety” of everyone above everything else.

In the second tier EuroCup, Catalan club Basquet Manresa also will play behind closed doors against Hapoel Jerusalem on Wednesday, and CB Canarias will do the same in its Basketball Champions League game against Israeli opponent Bnei Herzliya on Tuesday.

Pro-Palestinian protests significantly disrupted the Spanish Vuelta cycling race last month, with some stages interrupted and some cut short. The final stage in Madrid could not be finished because of protests criticizing the presence of an Israeli team in the race.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports