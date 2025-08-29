South Korea's former prime minister and former first lady indicted

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean special prosecutors indicted the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on criminal charges Friday.

The indictments of former first lady Kim Keon Hee and Han are part of three special prosecutor investigations launched under the government of liberal President Lee Jae Myung, targeting the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month over his December martial law decree.