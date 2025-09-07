South Korea says it has reached a deal with the US on the release of South Korean workers

South Korea says it has reached a deal with the U.S. on the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
Business
59 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has reached a deal with the U.S. on the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Sunday that South Korea and the U.S. finalized negotiations on the workers’ release and that some unspecified administrative steps are left to be taken.

He said South Korea plans to send a charter plane to bring the workers back home.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Saturday that more than 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people detained.

In Other News
1
Team Bell raises $100,000 toward Parkinson’s research
2
Column: A time to leave
3
Grammy-winning SteelDrivers to open Clark State PAC season
4
‘This place needs to be here’; Mercy Health celebrates its new Urbana...
5
Gov. DeWine visits Clark-Shawnee to kick off school year, honor staff