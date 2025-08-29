South Florida routs No. 25 Boise State 34-7 for 1st win over Top 25 since since 2016

“I told our team last night that this is going to be a display of our identity,” South Florida coach Alex Golesh said. “We’ve worked. We’ve got a bunch of seniors that have been through a lot. Some that are in their sixth year here.”

Brown was 16 of 24 for 210 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. Cartevious Norton had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Singleton had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Chas Nimrod had receptions for 96 yards.

Boise State’s Maddux Madsen was 25 of 46 for 225 yards with a touchdown pass to Chris Marshall. Boise State lost three fumbles and failed to convert on fourth down three times in USF territory. Latrell Caples led Boise State with four catches for 58 yards.

“Whoever wins the turnover margin and wins the explosive battle, it’s like 98% of the time you win the game — college or NFL,” Broncos coach Spencer Danielson said. “We were not explosive enough on offense. We’ve got to look and see why. ”

Takeaway

Boise State will certainly drop from the Top 25 and will likely have to win out to get back in the playoff conversation. The Broncos will have a chance to impress voters when they face Notre Dame on Oct. 4.

South Florida will face two more ranked opponents — Florida and Miami — before their conference schedule begins.

Fake punt

With South Florida facing a fourth down at the Broncos 45, Golesh decided to sneak backup quarterback Locklan Hewlett in as the punter. The freshman was able to execute the fake punt to perfection, hitting an open Singleton inside the 20 and the receiver broke three tackles from there to get in the end zone.

“We didn’t see that in time and that’s on me,” Danielson said. “And that’s a fake area of the field, in the 40s, and we didn’t execute the right way.”

Remembering Abdul-Rahim

Golesh began his press conference by honoring former South Florida basketball coach Amir Abdul-Rahim, who died on Oct. 24, 2024, of complications from a medical procedure. Abdur-Rahim led the Bulls team to a school-record 25 wins and an AAC regular-season conference championship in his only year as coach.

“He was one of the coolest, greatest men that I’ve been around. I was only around him for a year and a half. I quoted Amir (to the football team after the game), ‘This ain’t the same old South Florida anymore’ and I truly believe that.”

Up next

Boise State: Hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 5.

South Florida: At Florida on Sept. 6.

