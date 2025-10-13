South Carolina star forward Chloe Kitts to miss entire season with torn ACL

“Thank you for everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Kitts posted Monday on X. “I recently suffered a torn ACL and, unfortunately, will be out for the season. While this isn't how I hoped my season would go, I'm trusting God's timing and purpose. I'll continue to lead, support and push my teammates from the sidelines. We have big things ahead!”

Kitts will have surgery this week to repair the ACL.

A two-year starter for the Gamecocks, Kitts was last year's Southeastern Conference Tournament MVP and NCAA Binghamton Regionals MVP.

She averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a junior last year.

“We hate this first for Chloe, who has worked incredibly hard to become the best version of herself on the court this season,” coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Her teammates are capable of stepping up, and I know that her competitive fire and tenacity will be felt from the sidelines as she pours what she can into them to ensure our team’s success.”

It’s uncertain if Kitts plans to seek a medical redshirt and return to the Gamecocks next season. She was projected to be a high pick in next year's WNBA draft.

It's another huge blow to the South Carolina women's basketball program. Ashlyn Watkins, who tore her ACL in January, announced earlier this year that she was taking an entire year off from school and basketball. ___

