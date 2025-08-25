Sole survivor of Australian mushroom poisoning grieves loss of wife and friends

A jury convicted Patterson, 50, in July of murdering Wilkinson’s wife Heather Wilkinson, her sister Gail Patterson, and her husband Don Patterson with a lunch of beef Wellington pastries and foraged death cap mushrooms in July 2023.

Erin Patterson was also convicted of attempting to murder Ian Wilkinson, who spent weeks in hospital and survived after receiving a liver transplant.

Wilkinson, a Baptist pastor, described his wife as a woman who took her faith seriously and was full of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control.

“I only feel half alive without her,” Wilkinson said before weeping.

“It’s one of the distressing shortcomings of our society that so much attention is showered on those who do evil and so little on those who do good,” he added.

He described Gail and Don Patterson, the parents of Erin Patterson’s estranged husband Simon Patterson, as the closest people to him after his wife and family.

“My life is greatly impoverished without them,” Wilkinson said.

“I’m distressed that Erin has acted with callous and calculated disregard for my life and the lives of those I love. What foolishness possesses a person to think that murder could be the solution to their problems, especially the murder of people who have only good intentions towards her?” he added.

Wilkinson offered Patterson his forgiveness for the harms she had done to him.

“I say ‘harms done to me’ advisedly. I have no power or responsibility to forgive harms done to others,” Wilkinson said.

“My prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail wisely to become a better person,” he added.

Erin Patterson attended the Melbourne court in person on Monday rather than watch via a video link from prison which she did during a hearing earlier this month. She wore a paisley top with a light brown jacket.

Seven relatives of victims either read impact statements to the court on Monday or had them read on their behalf.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

She faces a potential life sentence for each of the murders and 25 years for attempted murder.