Snack like a pro on Super Bowl Sunday with Panko-crusted chicken strips and game-changing sauce

The best Super Bowl food lives in the same realm as the best bar food. And that includes chicken tenders.

If you tend to think of chicken strips as a guilty, kiddie-centric pleasure, give yourself permission to relax and enjoy them. They're basically fried chicken sans bone.

But these chicken strips bake on a wire rack for maximum crispiness without frying. A little olive oil in the panko makes all the difference. For a spicy kick, add Sriracha to the egg wash.

Now the sauce, simple but game-changing: Melt apricot or orange preserves, stir in Dijon mustard and fresh thyme, and dip away. It’s sweet, tangy and herbaceous, perfect for dunking each golden strip.

Bake, sauce, serve. The platter disappears fast, so consider making a double batch for a larger crowd. Easy enough for a weeknight, special enough for the big game, and guaranteed to impress both kids and adults.

Crispy Chicken Strips with Apricot Mustard Dipping Sauce

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha or other hot sauce, or to taste

1 1/2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 1-inch thick strips (or use chicken tenders)

1 cup apricot or orange preserves

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves

Directions: