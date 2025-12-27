Smith's diving TD catch in overtime sends Minnesota to 20-17 win over New Mexico in Rate Bowl

Minnesota (8-5) went up 14-6 when Darius Taylor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, but Damon Bankston returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. New Mexico's 2-point conversion on a trick play tied the game at 14-all.

The teams returned to trading punts, sending the game to overtime at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

New Mexico (9-4) failed to get a first down on the opening possession and Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 36-yard field goal.

The Gophers and their fans then got to celebrate Smith's spectacular touchdown twice — once live, the other after an official review confirmed the catch.

Minnesota's bowl winning streak — seven straight under coach P.J. Fleck — matches Southern California and Utah for second-longest all-time, behind Florida State’s 11 in a row from 1985-95.

The Lobos earned a spot in their first bowl game since the 2016 New Mexico Bowl behind a vastly improved defense. Fourth-worst in the FBS a year ago, New Mexico climbed to No. 49 this season, allowing about 222 yards less in total defense.

The Lobos shut down Minnesota for most of the first half, recovering a botched snap on a midfield fourth-and-1 attempt and holding the Gophers to 112 first-half yards.

Minnesota finally found an offensive rhythm late in the half, moving 75 yards in nine plays on a drive capped by Drake Lindsey's rainbow 10-yard touchdown pass to Smith in the back corner of the end zone.

Minnesota's defense wasn't bad, either.

The Gophers allowed two drives deep into their own end, but stiffened when they needed to, holding New Mexico to two field goals and 124 total yards for a 7-6 halftime lead.

Up next

Minnesota: The Gophers open the 2026 season at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 3.

New Mexico: Hosts Central Michigan on Sept. 5 to open next season.

