Slugger Eugenio Suárez returns to Mariners in trade with Diamondbacks

Suárez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Seattle, combining for 53 home runs, 183 RBIs and a .751 OPS.

“We’re thrilled to bring Geno back to Seattle,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He’s the type of person, player, and energizer to push us to the level we want to reach.”

The 34-year-old infielder has 36 homers this season and is tied with Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the major league RBI lead with 87. He joins a lineup that already ranks fifth in the majors in home runs, thanks in large part to Raleigh — the major league leader with 41 homers.

Suárez is in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season. Seattle is fighting for a wild-card spot.

In addition to acquiring Suárez, the Mariners recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned starting third baseman Ben Williamson.

