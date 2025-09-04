Sky's Angel Reese suspended 1 game by WNBA for 8th technical foul, will miss game at Indiana

Reese finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for her 23rd double-double against Connecticut, helping the Sky snap a four-game skid.

The two-time All-Star did that after voicing her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team doesn’t improve its outlook. She walked back those comments after the game and said she had already apologized to the team. The Sky are 10-30.

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.7 points and and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

