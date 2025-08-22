Skattebo plays and Dart clears concussion protocol as Giants beat Patriots in preseason finale

The first-round pick out of Mississippi completed 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards, including a 50-yard throw and catch with Gunner Olszewski and a touchdown to Greg Dulcich. Instead of sliding to give himself up on a run late in the first quarter, he fumbled when tackled by Jack Gibbens and was taken to the medical tent on the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion.

“He got the wind knocked out of him,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s good. Yeah, I would like him to slide on that.”

Dart did not return, though Daboll said it was always the plan to turn to Jameis Winston after the first. Winston replaced Dart and connected with Jalin Hyatt on a 27-yard TD on the next play.

“Shoutout to Jameis for throwing a touchdown and finishing that last drive that I was in,” Dart said.

Dart finished the preseason 32 of 47 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, also running six times for 52 yards and a TD.

“I feel like whenever my number is called that I’m going to go out there and I’m going to play my game and I’m going to ball,” Dart said. “That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field.”

Dart and No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, who was disruptive in the couple of plays he got on the field, were the captains for the pregame coin toss — a glimpse into what the organization hopes is its future cornerstones on offense and defense.

Fourth-string QB Tommy DeVito had three TD passes after taking over for Winston, and rookie TJ Moore scored on a 44-yard pick-6. The Giants (3-0) went unbeaten in exhibition play for the first time since 2019, outscoring opponents 107-47.

The Patriots (2-1) rested nearly all of their starters, including QB Drake Maye, plus backup Josh Dobbs. In their absences, undrafted free agent Ben Woolridge played the entire game, going 10 of 20 for 82 yards.

“Decided to do that and give us a chance to evaluate some other players,” coach Mike Vrabel said his decision not to play most of his first-team offense and defense. “Where we’re at is still building and developing.”

Injuries

Patriots: Receiver Kendrick Bourne was among those who did not dress because of a leg injury.

Giants: Moore was carted off after injuring his right leg on a punt with under four minutes left. Teammates took a knee while he was attended to by medical personnel, and Wilson, Dart and Winston helped lift him onto the cart. Daboll said: "It wasn’t good. I feel for that young man."

Up next

Patriots: Host Las Vegas to open the season Sept. 7.

Giants: At Washington to open the season Sept. 7.

