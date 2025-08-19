Short-handed Fever suffer another blow as Sophie Cunningham sustains season-ending injury

Team officials did not provide details about the injury, the third season-ending one Indiana has experienced in August.

Guard Sydney Colson tore the ACL in her left knee on Aug. 7 in a game at Phoenix. Guard Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the same game.

And two-time All-Star guard Caitlin Clark still has not played since injuring her right groin in mid-July. Coach Stephanie White has not provided a timetable for Clark's return other than to say the Fever hope that Clark returns before the regular-season finale Sept. 9 against Minnesota.

With so many key players out, the outspoken Cunningham played a key role in helping Indiana stay in the playoff mix. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Indiana also announced it has signed Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract. The six-year veteran was averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists in six games with the Los Angeles Sparks. She also has played with Phoenix and Washington during her career. The Fever also released guard Kyra Lambert.

