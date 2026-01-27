Shooting involving Border Patrol leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.

One level-one trauma center hospital in Tucson declined to release information, and The Associated Press was waiting on a response from another.

The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told the Arizona Daily Star. The department said it was working with federal authorities in response to the shooting.

Authorities released no information about the suspect. The shooting comes comes in a month that has seen three shootings -- two fatal -- by immigration officers involved in the massive Department of Homeland Security enforcement operation in Minnesota.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.