Shooting in a crowded New York club leaves 3 dead despite record low gun violence

“It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” Tisch said at a news briefing, later calling the killings “a tragic, senseless act of violence.”

Investigators found at least 42 shell casings from nine millimeter and 45-caliber weapons and a firearm in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting were are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Tisch said. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 61. A 19-year-old man died at the scene and two other men -- ages 35 and 27 -- died after being transported to a hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams said crisis management teams had been mobilized to provide trauma services and facilitate mediation efforts with the victims' friends and families to try to stop any retaliation. He asked members of the public who might have information about the shooting to help investigators by calling NYPD's crime stoppers line, 800-577-TIPS.

“If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location, every piece of information will allow us to put the puzzle together," Adams said.

Tisch said the violence erupted even as the city has reported the lowest number of shootings and shooting victims on record during the first seven months of 2025.

“Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down,” she said.