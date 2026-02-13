Shooting at a South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1

University officials have not confirmed the identities of those who died in Thursday's shooting or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.

The school put the campus in Orangeburg on lockdown at about 9:15 p.m. when a report of the shooting came in. The lockdown was lifted about 5 a.m. Friday, the university said.

Kaya Mack had just finished making a food delivery on campus when she heard gunshots and saw lots of police officers coming through a gate.

She said she wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.

“Their loud sirens kind of shook me,” she told WLTX-TV. “We were looking around, me and other people on campus, we’re all looking around like ‘What’s going on?’”

Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby. The university said it asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting. An email seeking comment was sent to an agency spokesperson.

The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.

