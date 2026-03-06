Shohei Ohtani's batting practice is a show of its own at the Tokyo Dome

“And baseball is not even popular in Singapore,” said Lia, who was seated a few rows behind home plate. “We know about baseball, we watch it, but when Ohtani came along it's just gone out of proportions."

Lia, her husband and other Singaporeans in their group were among some 40,000 in the stadium oohing-and-aahing on Friday, and this was only for batting practice hours before the second Pool C game.

Ohtani knows about drama.

He kept the crowd waiting for perhaps 30 minutes as other Japanese players practiced and hundreds of reporters with cameras, phones and tripods milled around in a penned-off area on the field.

Finally, Ohtani emerged from the dugout and waited his turn around the batting cage, hugged a few players, made small talk, and greeted some fans in an area for sponsors.

Fans in the stands stood to get a better look. But they were asked to sit down by attendants holding signs in Japan and English that read: “Please watch from your seats.”

Ohtani took about 25 swings, hit about 10 balls out of the park and another few against the outfield wall.

When batting practice ended, he jogged out to thank the batting practice pitcher, bowed slightly, and gathered a few loose balls and tossed them into the hopper. Then with a bat in each hand, he trotted off the field to prepare for the game against Taiwan.

“Who does things like that?" Lia said. “He's in another league.”

