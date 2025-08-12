Shohei Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game, giving him 42 this year and starting a Dodgers rally

Ohtani also started a rally: Mookie Betts and Will Smith then singled before Max Muncy brought them home with his 17th homer, trimming the Dodgers' deficit to 7-4.

Ohtani has a 10-game hitting streak in August, his longest of the season, and he has four homers among his nine hits in the Dodgers’ last five games. The two-way superstar is the presumptive frontrunner for his fourth MVP award.

Ohtani played his first six major league seasons in Anaheim, winning two MVP awards and a Rookie of the Year award while never playing on a winning team.

He is scheduled to pitch at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night for the first time since he left for a $700 million contract with the Dodgers and promptly won the World Series.

