Separatist Bosnian Serb leader Dodik removed from office by Bosnian election authorities

Dodik’s mandate as Bosnian Serb president was revoked because he was legally sentenced to one year in prison and handed a six-year ban on political activitity.

An appeals court in Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed Friday an earlier court ruling that sentenced the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years over his separatist actions.

Dodik rejected the court ruling and added that he will continue to act as the Bosnian Serb president as long as he has the support of the Bosnian Serb parliament. He also received support from populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Bosnian Serb government said it does not accept the court ruling because it is “unconstitutional and politically motivated.”

The European Union said last week that the “verdict is binding and must be respected.”

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join Serbia, prompting the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his allies. Dodik was also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Dodik’s separatist threats have stoked fears in Bosnia, where a 1992-95 war erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a ministate with the aim of uniting it with Serbia. About 100,000 people were killed and millions were displaced.

The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war and created two regions in Bosnia, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, which were given wide autonomy but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with the top international envoy overseeing the peace, Christian Schmidt, and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.