Senegal wins Africa Cup of Nations after chaotic final against host Morocco

After a 14-minute delay, Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz’s Panenka penalty in the last kick of normal time. Gueye then scored the winning goal in the first half of extra time.

Gueye struck in the fourth minute of extra time when he swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot.

Senegal players walk off

There was chaos before extra time with Senegal’s players walking off the field after Morocco was awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty just after Senegal had what seemed a good goal ruled out at the other end.

The decision led to fights between some of the Moroccan substitutes and their opposing players, then Senegalese fans jumped down among the photographers and tried storming the field from behind one of the goals. One threw a chair onto the field as they were held back by a long line of police.

It was unclear if the game could continue. But riot police arrived to help their colleagues and extra time started with a line of security in front of the Senegal fans.

It's Senegal's second Africa Cup win. The Teranga Lions won the 2021 edition after a penalty shootout against Egypt.

