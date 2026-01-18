Senegal wins Africa Cup after walk-off protest, chaos over controversial penalty for host Morocco

It appeared unclear if the game could continue as fans battled with stewards.

“We all saw what happened at the end of the match but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything,” Gueye said.

Play resumed after a stoppage of 14 minutes, only for Senegal's Édouard Mendy to easily save Brahim Díaz’s attempt at a Panenka penalty when he lobbed the ball straight into the goalkeeper’s arms with the last kick of normal time.

Gueye then scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time when he swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot.

The 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium emptied quickly after the final whistle. Few were left to see the Senegalese players lift the trophy.

It’s Senegal’s second Africa Cup win. The Teranga Lions won the 2021 edition after a penalty shootout against Egypt.

Chaos in Rabat

There was chaos before extra time after Morocco was awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty just after Senegal had what seemed a good goal ruled out at the other end.

Senegal's goal in the second minute of stoppage time was ruled out for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck, but TV replays showed little contact on Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, who fell before Seck headed the ball off the post. Ismaila Sarr headed in the rebound.

Then Morocco claimed a penalty for a pull by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim, and it was awarded after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala checked replays.

The decision led to fights between some of the Moroccan substitutes and their opposing players with Morocco coach Walid Regragui also involved, possibly in a bid to calm the situation.

Anger spilled over among the organized group of Senegalese fans, with many jumping down among the photographers and trying to storm the field from behind one of the goals. At least one threw a chair onto the field. They were mostly held back by a long line of police.

There were also fights in the press box — possibly involving Moroccan and Senegalese fans masquerading as journalists to get accreditation — while tempers flared.

“The image we gave of African football was rather shameful,” Regragui said.

Players walk off

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his team off the field while Moroccan fans celebrated the penalty decision and whistled the ongoing fighting on the field.

The players returned some 14 minutes later and Brahim – Morocco's star and the tournament's top scorer with five goals – missed the chance to end Morocco's 50-year wait for the trophy.

“Football sometimes is cruel and today we lost,” Regragui said. “We know in a final you need to take the few chances that come your way. That penalty in the last seconds could have won us the title.”

Brahim was whistled by the remaining Morocco fans when he went to collect his runners-up medal.

Instead, Gueye scored Senegal's first goal from open play — rather than from penalties — in a final. This was Senegal's fourth appearance in an Africa Cup final.

“Sadio (Mané) told us to come back on and we re-mobilized,” Gueye said. "Édouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game.”

Pre-match acrimony

Before the game, the Senegalese Football Federation decried a lack of “fair play” from the Moroccan hosts before the final, citing an alleged lack of security, problems with the team hotel, training facilities and ability to get tickets for its supporters.

Senegal was without suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra, and dealt a further blow before kickoff when Krépin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang both got injured in the warmup. Diatta had been due to start at right back.

Senegalese anger at the penalty decision came after Morocco also seemed to benefit from favorable refereeing calls in previous games. Regragui angrily rejected suggestions the home team was being favored.

Thiaw's post-game press conference was called off because of journalists shouting and arguing when he emerged for their questions. Their arguments continued after Thiaw left the podium.

For Morocco, a 2030 World Cup co-host, defeat is a demoralizing blow. The kingdom has invested heavily in soccer facilities and infrastructure. One of the most aggressive infrastructure buildouts in African sporting history fueled protests in October from mostly young Moroccans who feel other areas are being neglected.

This story was first published on Jan. 19, 2026. It was updated on Jan. 23, 2026 to correct that Ismaila Sarr, not Moussa Niakhaté, scored a goal in stoppage time that was disallowed.