Senegal and Congo get big wins at Africa Cup while Tanzania and Tunisia squeeze into knockout stage

Senegal, Congo and Benin were already assured of their places in the last 16.

But Tanzania and Tunisia were not. They progressed from Group C by playing out a 1-1 draw that eliminated Angola.

Taifa Stars survive

Feisal Salum’s goal for Tanzania, which canceled out Ismaël Gharbi’s penalty, sent the Taifa Stars to the last 16 as one of the six groups’ best third-place finishers.

Angola, which finished third in Group B, had been hoping for a favor from Tunisia to beat Tanzania and another from Nigeria, which complied by defeating Uganda 3-1.

But Tanzania’s goal proved the difference. Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of minus 1. Salum’s goal meant the Taifa Stars had scored more in the group stage (Tanzania's three goals vs. Angola’s two), meaning they go through to the next round.

“I hope this will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players on the potential of Tanzanian football,” Taifa Stars coach Miguel Gamondi said.

Tunisia advances as Group C runner-up, but it wasn’t enough to appease its fans, who whistled the team after supporting it in the rain in Rabat.

“We may not have played the best way possible, but we are very happy to have qualified,” Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi said.

Three goalkeepers for Uganda

With his team already assured of top spot, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle opted to rest many of his regulars including Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel. Victor Osimhen played from the start.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru crossed for Paul Onuachu to score with a simple finish in the 28th, and Uganda’s slim hopes were effectively ended early in the second half. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was unable to resume after the break, and his replacement Salim Magoola was sent off in the 50th for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Magoola couldn’t resist stopping a shot from Osimhen.

Uganda’s third-choice goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi soon conceded when Raphael Onyedika shot the ball between his legs for 2-0 in the 62nd, five minutes before Onyedika got another goal.

Rogers Mato restored some Ugandan pride in the 75th with a fine chip over Francis Uzoho in the Nigeria goal.

Looking ahead

Senegal's big win over Benin ensured it will stay in Tangier for its first knockout game on Saturday against a third-place finisher from Groups B, E or F.

But the 2021 champion will be without the suspended Koulibaly.

Nigeria will stay in Fez for a game against a third-place finisher on Jan. 5.

Congo next faces Algeria in Rabat on Jan. 6. The Leopards can get a good look at their opponents Wednesday, when Algeria plays Equatorial Guinea in their final group game.

Tunisia will play Mali in Casablanca on Saturday.

Benin and the other third-place finishers will face matches against group winners.

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations