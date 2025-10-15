Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is getting a 2nd opinion on his injury

Andlauer, speaking to a small group of reporters at the NHL's Board of Governors meeting in Manhattan, said the Senators and Tkachuk would know more Thursday after the 26-year-old American winger undergoes further evaluation.

Tkachuk stayed in the game, a 4-1 loss to the Predators, before leaving midway through the third period. Green estimated Tkachuk would be out four weeks.

It's unclear if that prognosis changes if Tkachuk has surgery.

Last season, Tkachuk had 29 goals and 26 assists in 72 regular-season games to help Ottawa make the playoffs. He had four goals and three assists in a six-game first-round series loss to Toronto.

Brady's brother, Matthew, a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, is also out with injury. The team expects Matthew to be sidelined until December.

