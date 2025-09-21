SEC Officiating acknowledges critical blunder in Oklahoma's win over Auburn

Oklahoma has sparked controversy with a second-quarter touchdown against Auburn on Saturday
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meet mid field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meet mid field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Sports
By CLIFF BRUNT – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
X

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma got away with one on a second-quarter touchdown against Auburn on Saturday.

Before Isaiah Sategna’s 24-yard touchdown catch from John Mateer, he appeared to be running off the field. Instead, he stopped, ran a pattern and ended up wide open for the score. It was a crucial play in No. 11 Oklahoma's 24-17 win over the 22nd-ranked Tigers.

The Southeastern Conference mentioned the play on its SEC Officiating X account, saying simulated replacements or substitutions cannot be used to confuse opponents.

“The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second-down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, visibly upset after the play, said he tried to call a timeout before it unfolded, but it wasn’t granted.

“I guarantee you — well, I’d better be quiet,” Freeze said. “Said they didn’t hear us trying to call timeout. Yeah, we’ll see. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. So we’ll see what’s said.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash
2
Clark County Democratic Party chair to resign after November election
3
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
4
Growing number of Springfield Haitians in need of food, utilities...
5
2023 Springfield murder conviction overturned on appeal