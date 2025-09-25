Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to court a week before he faces sentencing

Combs, 55, will have been jailed for nearly 13 months when he is sentenced Oct. 3.

His lawyers argued in court papers submitted this week that he should be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. With credit for good behavior, that would mean he would be released immediately.

Prosecutors have said they believe he should spend at least several more years behind bars, although they won't submit their sentencing recommendations to the judge until next week.

The judge has signaled that he, too, is leaning toward a substantial amount of prison time, twice refusing to grant bail since the jury returned its verdict, citing Combs' history of violence.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have led to a life sentence, but convicted of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged for paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends, some of whom testified about being beaten, kicked and choked by Combs.