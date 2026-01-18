Seahawks dominate 49ers from opening kick, advance to NFC title game with 41-6 win

The Seahawks led 7-0 13 seconds into the game thanks to Shaheed, who fielded the opening kick and took it 95 yards to the end zone. It was the fourth kickoff return for a touchdown to open a playoff game since 2000 and the longest postseason kick return in franchise history.

Darnold, who had been listed as questionable because of an oblique injury, guided the Seahawks on two more scoring drives before San Francisco got on the board with the first of its two field goals.

After he flopped in his playoff debut last season with the Minnesota Vikings by taking nine sacks in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in the star receiver's playoff debut.

The 49ers (13-6) were never competitive in the second-most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history. San Francisco lost 49-3 to the New York Giants in the divisional round in the 1986 season.

The Niners were missing three injured All-Pros: tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 140 yards with an interception and a lost fumble against the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense. Seattle also recovered a fumble by tight end Jake Tonges.

Walker’s three rushing touchdowns tied him with Shaun Alexander for the most in a playoff game in franchise history.

Injuries

49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey (stinger) was injured in the second quarter and returned in the third quarter before exiting the game for good. Tonges injured a foot and did not return.

Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet injured a knee in the second quarter and did not return. LT Charles Cross injured a foot in the third quarter and did not return.

Up next

49ers: Heal and reload for next season.

Seahawks: Are one victory away from the fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and first in 11 years.

___

