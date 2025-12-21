Schwarz leads first run in World Cup giant slalom with Odermatt outside top 10

Odermatt was 1.51 seconds behind Schwarz’s leading time having come from nearby Val Gardena where since Thursday he won a downhill and was runner-up in a downhill and a super-G.

The other giant slalom contenders do not race downhill though Schwarz did compete Friday in the super-G at Val Gardena. Wearing the No. 1 bib Sunday, Schwarz found a fast and direct line to be 0.64 faster than River Radamus of the United States.

Stefan Brennsteiner was third with 0.67 to make up on his Austria teammate Schwarz in the afternoon run.

A course set by a U.S. team coach seemed to mystify the usual favorites in giant slalom.

Olympic champion Odermatt and former world champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who trailed by 1.52, looked bemused in the finish area seeing how much slower they were than Schwarz. Both placed outside the top-10 times.

The race included the first Russian skier in a men's World Cup event for nearly four years since the easing of a ban imposed during the war on Ukraine by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

The 35-year-old Aleksander Andrienko was given approved neutral status this month by FIS to resume competing so he could try to qualify for the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.

Given the No. 39 start bib Sunday, Andrienko was 52nd-fastest and more than one second outside the top-30 times that qualify for a second run. Neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus must compete without their national identity of team colors and flag.

Missing from the lineup was Alexander Steen Olsen who opted this week for season-ending knee surgery because of a persistent injury.

Steen Olsen was a two-time winner in giant slalom on the World Cup circuit last season and shaped as a medal contender at the Olympics.

___

