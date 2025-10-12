Schauffele wins in Japan, the country where his mother grew up and where he has many connections

Schauffele, who shot 19-under 265 at the Yokohama Country Club, finished one shot ahead of American Max Greyserman, who was also the runner-up at this event a year ago as he chases his first PGA Tour title.

Greyserman closed with a 65 and held or shared the lead through the first three rounds. American Michael Thorbjornsen finished with a 64 and was three strokes behind the winner.

Schauffele has won two major championships — including the British Open in 2024 which was his last victory — and took gold in the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 by the pandemic. He's also compiled a considerable list of other PGA Tour titles — but this PGA Tour title is different.

Schauffele has maternal grandparents living in Japan and his mother has roots in Taiwan and grew up in Japan. His mother-in-law is also Japanese, and his wife is half Japanese and grew up in Japan's southern island of Okinawa.

Soft conditions and still winds led to low scoring. American Matt McCarty shot an 11-under 60 — he still finished nine strokes back. Japanese Takumi Kanaya finished with a 9-under 62 and was five behind with winner.

McCarty had a chance at a 58 but hit into the trees on his final hole and settled for a bogey and a 60. Jim Furyk holds the PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.

