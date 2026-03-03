San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will start WBC opener for Team USA against Brazil

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday in the final pool-play game against Italy, even though he's dealing with an illness and wasn't with the U.S. team for Monday's practice.

“It's set up,” DeRosa said. “There are obviously guardrails for the tournament to begin with, pitch-count wise, but there's also guardrails for guys having to throw on certain days to get ready for their team's opening day.”

The U.S. will play two exhibtion games in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday before traveling to Houston for the WBC opener against Brazil. Skenes will start Tuesday's game against the Giants. DeRosa said Matthew Boyd, Gabe Speier, David Bednar, Griffin Jax and Mason Miller will also take the mound.

Skubal is expected to make just one start for the U.S. before rejoining the Detroit Tigers for the remainder of spring training.

