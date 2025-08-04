San Antonio Spurs, De’Aaron Fox agrees to four-year, $228M extension, AP source says

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $228 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Fox is under contract this season for the final year of his five year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in 2026-27, said the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Spurs have yet to announce the agreement. ESPN first reported the deal.