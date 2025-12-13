Slot says 'no issue' with Salah after Egypt star recalled for Liverpool win

In an explosive outburst last weekend, Salah told reporters his relationship with Slot had broken down after being dropped for three straight games and that he felt like “someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

He was then left at home when Liverpool traveled to Inter Milan for a Champions League match on Tuesday, with Slot saying he did not know if Salah would play again for the club.

However, a few days later, Salah was back in the squad for the Brighton game after he held conversations with Slot on Friday.

“For me there is no issue to resolve. He is now the same as any other player,” Slot said after the game. “I usually never say anything about what we talk about, I am not going to make an exception now. But I think actions speak louder than what has been said and he was in the squad again.

“When I had to make my first substitution, I brought him in and he performed as every fan including me would like him to today. The moment he is there I like to use him when we need him. When he came in, he had the performance like you would want him to to give.”

After the final whistle, Salah applauded all four sides of Anfield — like some of his other teammates. Salah lingered in front of The Kop stand as fans chanted his name and patted the club crest on his jersey before leaving the pitch and heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Slot did not think that was a farewell gesture by Salah.

“He wasn’t the only player who walked around the pitch, thanking the fans because the fans deserved a thank you from us," Slot said. “Mo is going to go to AFCON. I hope he is going to do very well. And in the meantime, we have to play here without him, without many players."

Salah was an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Leeds last Saturday, after which he opened up on his frustrations. Before that, he'd been an unused sub in a win at West Ham and came on at halftime of a home draw against Sunderland.

Salah is Liverpool's biggest star and also the club’s record scorer in the Premier League. He has four league goals in 14 appearances this season.

