Sabrina Ionescu sidelined for Unrivaled's 2nd season due to injury

The four-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty played for Phantom BC during Unrivaled's first season and averaged 18.2 points and seven rebounds.

“While I’m disappointed I couldn’t play this season, I’ll be rooting for the Phantom,” Ionescu said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Unrivaled through content and broadcast opportunities and continuing to support the league’s success.”

Ionescu joined Napheesa Collier as stars who have been ruled out for Unrivaled's second season. Collier, an Unrivaled co-founder and the league's 2025 MVP, was set to have surgery on both of her ankles and will be sidelined four-to-six months.

