Sabrina Carpenter and Franklin the Turtle publisher condemn Trump administration's use of their work

In the caption for the clip, the White House quoted Carpenter’s lyrics, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

And on Monday, ‘Franklin the Turtle’ publisher Kids Can Press condemned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s post on X featuring a manipulated image showing Franklin aiming a bazooka at boats. Hegseth posted the image with the caption “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values,” the publisher said in a tweet.

The Trump administration has conducted multiple strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean on small boats accused of ferrying drugs in the region. More than 80 people have been killed in such strikes since early September.

There is a long list of performers and artists who have objected to the Trump administration using their songs and copyright material, including ABBA, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Semisonic, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M., Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Beyoncé and Adele.