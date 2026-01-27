Sabalenka, Svitolina to meet in semis after Gauff's racket-shattering exit, Alcaraz sails through

The center court was still under cover when No. 12 Svitolina stunned the third-seeded Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in 59 minutes to earn a semifinal against Sabalenka.

The men’s quarterfinals also were split into day and night sessions, with one played under a roof and the other under the stars.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz moved within two wins of completing a career Grand Slam after a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur to close play.

In his first semifinal in Australia, Alcaraz will take on 2025 runner-up Alexander Zverev, who beat 20-year-old Learner Tien 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3) under cover in an afternoon match.

They’re 6-6 in head-to-heads, with Zverev winning the quarterfinal here in 2024, their only meeting in Australia.

“It's going to be a great battle,” Alcaraz said. “I'm looking forward to playing him here, taking revenge.”

Svitolina's streak

Weeks into a return from a mental health break, Svitolina is in the semifinals here for the first time, and is on a 10-match winning streak after starting the season with a title in Auckland, New Zealand.

The series of wins will put her back into the Top 10 next week.

“Very pleased with the tournament so far and, of course, always been my dream to come back after maternity leave in the Top 10,” said Svitolina, a 31-year-old Ukrainian who is playing her 12th major tournament since taking a break in 2022.

She and Gael Monfils, the French player who is retiring this year, are parents to Skai.

Svitolina lost quarterfinals here in 2018, 2019 and last year, but she dominated Gauff from the outset. The 21-year-old American struggled with her serve and recorded five double-faults in the first set, when she was broken four times.

She finally held in the fourth game of the second set, but by then it was too late. After leaving the court, the two-time major winner smashed her racket into the floor of a concrete ramp seven times on her way back to the player area.

Gauff said she tried to find a place where there was no cameras to let out her frustrations, and went to the quietest area she could find.

Svitolina, meanwhile, wanted to win for millions of people watching from afar.

“It’s very close to my heart to see a lot of support from Ukrainians,” she said. "Right now it’s very — it was one of the toughest winters for Ukrainian people and without electricity and everything.

“So I feel like (I) bring this light, a little light, you know, even just positive news to Ukrainian people.”

Heat rule

The main stadium roof was retracted for the last match after the temperature dropped from a peak of just over 42 Celsius (108 F) at 5 p.m. local time. At least at the Australian Open site, the temperature didn't reach the forecast top of 45 degrees Celsius (113 F).

Sabalenka-Jovic

Sabalenka is aiming for her third Australian Open crown in four years. She won back-to-back titles here in 2023 and 2024 and lost the final a year ago to Madison Keys.

The first of the quarterfinals was played outdoors, despite predictions of extreme heat. It was closed for subsequent matches after the tournament's heat index hit the threshold.

“I guess, yeah, as a woman, we are stronger than the guys,” Sabalenka said at her news conference, laughing. "They had to close the roof for the guys so they don’t suffer!”

Sabalenka went up 3-0 in the first set and established her dominance early against the 29th-seeded Jovic.

Jovic had three breakpoint chances in the ninth game, which lasted 10 minutes, but wasn't able to convert against the world's No. 1-ranked woman.

In the last game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced.

It gave her back-to-back wins over up-and-coming teenagers following her fourth-round victory over 19-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds, incredible player,” Sabalenka said of Jovic. “It was a tough match. Don’t look at the score. She played incredible tennis and pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle.”

