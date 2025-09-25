Ryder Cup matchups for the opening session at Bethpage Black

DeChambeau will have Justin Thomas, perhaps the most outwardly passionate American, as his partner in the opening match. Rahm is with Tyrrell Hatton again. They also were sent off first two years ago at Marco Simone and delivered the first point for Europe.

Here's a brief look at the foursomes matches in the opening session:

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States

Talk about the Ryder Cup starting off with a bang. DeChambeau brings the muscle and the energy, and Thomas was viewed as the player Europe most wanted to beat in Rome because of his passion. Europe counters with Rahm and Hatton. They also were the lead match in Rome and cruised to a 4-and-3 to give Europe in its first point of 2023.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States

European captain Luke Donald said he wanted to make some changes from what is essentially the same team from Rome. Aberg and Fitzpatrick will be playing for the first time together. Fitzpatrick is 0-3 in foursomes over two Ryder Cups. Scheffler and Henley formed a successful partnership in the Presidents Cup last year. Henley is the only Ryder Cup rookie playing the opening session for the Americans.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States

McIlroy and Fleetwood also were paired together in the opening session in Rome in the anchor match and registered a 2-and-1 victory. This European tandem won both its foursomes matches at Marco Simone. Morikawa is 2-1 in foursomes with two partners. English did not play foursomes when he made his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits.

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States

In another twist for Europe, Donald has moved Hovland off Aberg and put him with MacIntyre for the first time. MacIntyre, the lefty from Scotland, played only fourballs in his debut in 2023. Schauffele and Cantlay are viewed as a top U.S. team that dates to the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. They won both their team matches in 2021 and lost both their team matches in 2023.

___

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup