Rybakina beats No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina has won the WTA Finals after beating No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0)
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/ Fatima Shbair)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/ Fatima Shbair)
Sports
7 minutes ago
X

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after beating No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sablenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Carlone Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected $5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women’s sports.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
2
STEM school starts construction on $18.9M facility on Clark State’s...
3
Warming shelter to open Sunday in Springfield with plummeting temps
4
City awards $50K to Second Harvest Food Bank during increased demand...
5
Scout’s Café to open third location in former Winans in downtown...