Ryan Coogler, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Joachim Trier react to Golden Globe nominations

In close pursuit: Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” a Norwegian family drama about a filmmaking family, with eight nominations.

The Globes will be handed out Jan. 11, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. It will be the second time for host Nikki Glaser, who scored good reviews last year.

Here’s a collection of reactions to this year’s Globes nominations. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ryan Coogler, for “Sinners”

“The biggest lesson for me, and it’s gonna sound cheesy, but the biggest lesson is just how much I love my job. Professionally I’m married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows, if that makes sense.

“This is the best that I’ve ever seen (star Michael B. Jordan). It's crazy to say, because he’s got some pretty substantial roles in pop culture. But I had this feeling that this was the best I had ever seen him in both these roles. I think this was a role that he could only play now with this level of experience at this age. And I’m just so incredibly proud of him.” — in an Associated Press interview. Coogler was nominated as both director and producer.

Chase Infiniti, for “One Battle After Another”

I happened to wake up at 5:30. I went to check my phone and my phone was dead. So then I was trying to figure out how to get a charger and charge my phone before I could even get into contact with my family or with my team. ... I feel so lucky that I get the opportunity to to tell an incredible story like this one. I feel so lucky to be where I am at 25, and I’m in the midst of living my dream. I’m still processing the fact that I even get to be here.” — in an AP interview. Infiniti is nominated for best female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

Rose Byrne, for “If I Had Legs I'd Kick You”

“The film is a tightrope. The character is a film, and the film is a character. So I’d never done that before in a feature and it was extraordinary to have that opportunity to try. It has changed me creatively, and has stretched me in a way that I’d never had the opportunity to before.” — in an AP interview. Byrne is nominated for best female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

Stephen Schwartz, for “Wicked: For Good”

“On having “Wicked” made into two feature films: This is something that all of us involved with the show have always talked about. It was a natural progression to start reconceiving how we would tell the story in cinematic terms. We just got very lucky with the people who helped us to tell that story ... particularly (director) Jon M. Chu, whose vision and guidance has been extraordinary. And I feel these two movies together are a really remarkable achievement on Jon's part that I think will be recognized over the years and stand the test of time.” — in an AP interview. Schwartz is nominated in the best song category for both “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

Maggie O'Farrell, for “Hamnet”

(On collaborating with director and co-writer Chloé Zhao): "You know, the book is mine, it’s my baby, but the film is Chloé's adaptation. And the film feels not like my child, more like a kind of niece or nephew. And that’s exactly as it should be.

“Chloé is an amazing leaver of voice notes. I would wake up in Scotland and turn on my phone and there would be a series of pings, just ping ping ping ping ping — sometimes 12, sometimes 13 voice notes, some of which were 20 seconds long, and the longest ever, which I wrote down because I knew I wouldn’t believe it, it was 58 minutes. It was a veritable podcast.” — in an AP interview. O'Farrell, author of the novel “Hamnet,” was nominated for best screenplay, along with Zhao.

Park Chan-wook, for “No Other Choice”

“I certainly consider ‘No Other Choice’ as a comedy, so I think it’s been rightfully categorized by the Golden Globes. And I’ve been categorized as making violence thrillers in the past. So to be in this category that other people would have never imagined for me, I think it makes it even more enjoyable. And I feel I’ve been redefined as a film director.” — in an AP interview, via a translator. “No Other Choice” is nominated for best motion picture, musical or comedy; best motion picture, non-English language; and best male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

Amy Madigan, for “Weapons”

“You know, at this stage in my life and having a great part like this ... it just feels really good because when you do good work, hopefully it gets recognized and that’s not always the case.” — in an AP interview. Madigan is nominated for best female actor in a supporting role for “Weapons.”

Jared Bush and Byron Howard, for “Zootopia 2”

BUSH: “This is an amazing moment for everyone at Disney Animation. Seven hundred people came together to make this movie from literally all over. I think we have 25 countries represented in the folks that worked on this film. And they put their hearts and souls into it and created something that I’m just so immensely proud of. And and we really did it together.”

HOWARD: “There’s this great electricity in the air ever since the film came out and just the excitement ... I’ve done films in the past that people have not gone to see in droves, and it’s much better to have people go see it in droves, and call you up and tell you. So just to say thank you, for people going out and seeing it.” —- in AP interviews. Bush and Howard are nominated for best animated movie and also in the cinematic and box office achievement category.

Joachim Trier, for “Sentimental Value”

I’m meeting Stellan (Skarsgård) in a moment because we’re having a screening here in Paris and I’m hoping maybe this is an evening for champagne. I’m pretty sure when we’re in the home country for champagne, we should certainly have that. ...

“It’s really such a joy and we’re very humbled and grateful. It’s not what you expect for a Norwegian film, but it says something about how generous the international film world has become that we can make films in different countries, different languages and still feel that we are presented in the same context. So, we are very grateful for that.” — in an AP interview. Trier is nominated for best director of a motion picture.

