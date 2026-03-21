Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 2 as Ukraine seeks resumption of peace talks

Meanwhile, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure left most of the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv without power ​on Saturday, local officials said.

The attacks came ahead of expected U.S.-Ukraine talks, which Ukrainian state media reported would take place later in the day in Miami. The White House did not confirm any meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday he had sent a delegation to the U.S. in a bid to move forward suspended U.S.-brokered talks on ending Russia’s invasion. Trilateral talks involving Russia, which have yet to produce any breakthrough on key issues, have been on ice while the Iran war has dominated international attention.

Zelenskyy said the main goal of the meeting will be to ensure that the trilateral talks resume and that Washington continues to allow other NATO countries to purchase American weapons to send to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that a new round of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv will likely take place soon.

Western European officials have over the past year repeatedly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in negotiations while he tries to press his bigger army’s battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land. Russian forces hold nearly 20% of Ukraine.

The latest conflict in the Middle East that began Feb. 28 with Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran has diverted international attention from Ukraine’s plight. At the same time, Russia is getting a financial windfall from a temporary U.S. waiver on oil sanctions, while Ukraine is desperately short of cash and still waiting for a 90-billion-euro ($103 billion) loan promised by the European Union.

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Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine