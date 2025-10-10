Russian airstrikes cause damage across Ukraine's capital and injure at least 9

Authorities say Russian airstrikes have injured at least nine people, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across parts of the Ukrainian capital
A residential building is damaged by a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A residential building is damaged by a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
38 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes injured at least nine people, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across parts of the Ukrainian capital early Friday, authorities said.

Rescue crews pulled more than 20 people out of a 17-story apartment building as flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors. Five people were hospitalized, while others received first aid at the scene, authorities said. The overnight assault marked the latest in a series of attacks on Kyiv. Russian forces have escalated drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months, often targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday's attack knocked out power on both sides of the city divided by the Dnipro River and disrupted water supplies.

