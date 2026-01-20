Russia batters Ukraine's power grid again as officials try to keep up momentum of US-led peace talks

Ukraine is enduring one of its coldest winters for years, with temperatures in Kyiv falling to -20 C (-4 F). At the same time, Russia has escalated its aerial attacks on the electricity supply, aiming to deny Ukrainians heat and running water and wear down their resistance almost four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are trying to keep up the momentum of U.S.-led peace talks. A Ukrainian negotiating team arrived in the United States on Saturday. Their main task was to convey how the relentless Russian strikes are undermining diplomacy, according to Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader said last week that the delegation would also try to finalize with U.S. officials documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to postwar security guarantees and economic recovery. If American officials approve the proposals, the U.S. and Ukraine could sign the documents at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, he said.

Ukraine’s air force command said that 27 missiles and 315 drones were shot down or jammed, while five missiles and 24 drones hit 11 locations.

The constant attacks have stretched Ukraine’s air defenses and, according to Zelenskyy, some systems recently ran out of ammunition before a new shipment arrived.

He said late Monday that air defenses are adopting a new approach, with the appointment of a new deputy air force commander, Pavlo Yelizarov.

“This system will be transformed,” he said, without providing details.

Ukraine relies on sophisticated air defense systems produced by Western countries, especially the U.S., to thwart Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

