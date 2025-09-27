Russia addresses world leaders at UN three years into Ukraine invasion

Just three weeks earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country and the U.S. had a “mutual understanding” and that Trump's administration "is listening to us.”

Trump's new view came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of General Assembly Tuesday — seven months after a televised blow-up between the two in the Oval Office. This time, the doors were closed, and the tenor was evidently different — "a good meeting,” as Zelenskyy described it in his assembly speech the next day.

For the fourth year in a row, Zelenskyy appealed to the gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials to get Russia out of his country — and warned that inaction would put other countries at risk.

“Ukraine is only the first," he said.

Unauthorized flights into NATO’s airspace — intrusions blamed on Russia — have raised alarm around Europe in recent weeks, particularly after NATO jets downed drones over Poland and Estonia said Russian fighter jets flew into its territory and lingered for 12 minutes. Russia denied that its planes entered Estonian airspace and said the drones didn't target Poland, with Moscow's ally Belarus maintaining that Ukrainian signal-jamming sent the devices off-course.

But European leaders see the incidents as intentional, provocative moves meant to rattle NATO and to suss how the alliance will respond.

Russia has offered various explanations for the Ukraine war, among them assuring its own security after NATO expanded eastward over the years.

Lavrov's address to the General Assembly last year was a bitter swipe at the West, whetted with a reference to “the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is.”