Rory McIlroy has a 'roller coaster' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoots 1-over 72

A case of the famed sandbelt course, which has hosted three Presidents Cup tournaments, biting back? The swirling winds — including gusts of up to 60 kilometers an hour (38 mph) — were certainly a factor.

“It was a roller coaster day,” McIlroy said. “Every time I got a birdie or two I got a bogey or two.

“It wasn't terrible. I hit it in a couple of bad spots and had a couple of three-putts as well. I limited the damage. I hope the conditions are better tomorrow.”

For the record, the course McIlroy said was the best in Melbourne — nearby Kingston Heath — will host the Presidents Cup team event in 2028.

McIlroy, the Race to Dubai winner, is making his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2015 — he won it in 2013. He started off his round on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole followed by two bogeys.

That was just the start of his topsy-turvy round.

His sixth bogey of the day came at the 135-meter (148-yard) par-3 seventh hole, his 16th, but at least he was in good company. His playing partners — Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee — also had 4s.

Scott and Lee each shot 69. The trio teed off at 7 a.m. and had thousands of fans following them.

“It was amazing, I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” McIlroy said of his early-morning entourage. “There are events in golf that means a little bit more. I think people in Australia take so much pride in this event.”

Elvis Smylie, the left-handed Australian who won last year's Australian PGA tournament, was the clubhouse leader with a 65. Cameron Smith, trying to avoid missing his eighth consecutive cut, bogeyed two of his final three holes and had a 70.

The winner of the Australian Open receives a Masters exemption in 2026, and the top three finishers not already exempt will qualify for the British Open next year at Royal Birkdale.

