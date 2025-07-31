Roger Penske sells a third of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar to Fox

Penske Entertainment expects the sale of part of the company to spearhead innovative and industry-leading racing and entertainment events, heightened digital strategy and immersive content focus, as well as enhanced promotion and star-building opportunities for IndyCar drivers.

“This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” Roger Penske said in a statement. “Fox sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.

"Lachlan Murdoch and his team, starting with Eric Shanks, are committed to our success and will bring incredible energy and innovation to IndyCar.”

Shanks is an Indiana native who grew up attending the Indianapolis 500 and has an affinity for IndyCar racing. He desperately wanted to add IndyCar to Fox Sports' properties and snagged the TV deal away from NBC Sports ahead of this season.

All races are broadcast on Fox making IndyCar the only series in the United States that does not air any of its events on cable. This year’s Indianapolis 500 on Fox averaged 7.01 million viewers — a 41% increase over last year and a 17-year high.

This season, IndyCar is averaging a 31% increase in viewership year-over-year.

“We’re thrilled to join the IndyCar ownership group at such a pivotal time for the sport,” said Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, Fox Sports. “IndyCar represents everything we value in live sports — passionate fans, iconic venues, elite competition and year-round storytelling potential.

"This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in IndyCar's continued growth on and off the track. We’re excited to help elevate the sport to new heights across all platforms.”

The sale to Fox gives some clarity to the succession plan for Penske, who bought IndyCar and the speedway ahead of the 2020 season. He has long declined to discuss his succession plans although sons Roger Jr. and Greg are involved in the racing entities of the Penske Entertainment.

The sale of a portion of Penske Entertainment creates more seats at its leadership table moving forward, but Penske has remained steadfast in his determination that IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be generational assets for his family.

Penske, who is 88, still runs the day-to-day operations of all of his businesses, which includes racing teams in NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA and WEC sports car racing, as well as his billion-dollar transportation empire at Penske Corp.

Penske Automotive also owns multiple car dealerships and Penske is one of the largest BMW dealers in the United States. His race teams, the transportation business and his dealerships are not part of the Fox transaction.

