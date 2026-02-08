Rockets' Alperen Sengun apologizes publicly for directing gender-based insult at female official

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics.

Sengun was upset about non-call on a drive while the Rockets were on their way to a 114-93 home loss. He took his frustrations out on her, used the insult word multiple times and was ejected. He addressed the incident Saturday after having his 10th career triple-double in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying said he went to her immediately after that game to apologize.